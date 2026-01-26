WEATHER READY ALERT: Dangerous wind chills, more snow, poor road conditions

WEST MICHIGAN — The cold, snowy pattern with dangerously cold wind chills continues this week in West Michigan!

Another fresh round of accumulating snow, blowing snow and poor road conditions is coming tonight and tomorrow, and a WEATHER READY ALERT has been issued for today, January 26, and tomorrow, January 27.

There are two aspects to this system: snow and cold/wind. The Cold Weather Advisory begins at 7 p.m. and goes through 10 a.m. Tuesday. During this time wind chills will range from -10 to -25.

wxmi

Even for those not included in the Cold Weather Advisory, wind chills will at times drop as low as -10 to -15. Bundle up, limit time outside and make sure any outdoor pets have a warm place to stay overnight.

The worst of the wind chills happens during the early overnight, especially toward I-94 and the Indiana state line.

wxmi

As the cold front part of this next system sweeps through early Tuesday morning, temperatures will fall and wind chills crash once again. They'll stay around -15 to -5 even into the afternoon.

wxmi

The heavier, widespread snow won't arrive until around midnight for most. The Winter Weather Advisory starts at midnight and runs through 7 p.m. Tuesday for the lakeshore, Newaygo, Kent, Barry, Kalamazoo, Cass and St. Joseph counties.

wxmi

2-4" of snow is expected with isolated totals of 5" toward the lakeshore. The gusty winds leading to frigid wind chills will also contribute to blowing and drifting snow, low visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

Scattered lake effect snow showers are possible this evening, but the heavier and more widespsread snow moves in after midnight.

wxmi

This heavy snow continues overnight, which means the morning commute Tuesday will be very messy. Accumulated snow, blowing snow and low visibility will lead to a slower, more difficult commute on slick roads.

wxmi

Snow becomes more lake enhanced through the afternoon and evening, with higher totals and more intense snow west of the 131 corridor.

wxmi

Lake effect snow continues on and off into Wednesday, but many will end up dry at times during the day.

wxmi

Snow totals will be in the 2-4" range, but difficult driving conditions and continued blowing snow is expected.

wxmi

Since it's so cold, snow is very fine and lightweight and blows around easily. Drive carefully and stay warm!

Most of the week will stay cold and snowy with frigid wind chills, but it starts to warm up slightly into the weekend, although it doesn't look like we will hit freezing or above any time soon.

