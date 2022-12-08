WATCH at 7 p.m.: FOX 17 meteorologists help you Plan For It with Winter Weather Special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snow, wind, and freezing temperatures: that's winter in West Michigan and FOX 17 meteorologists are here to help you Plan For It.

Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m., FOX 17 meteorologists will break down what you can expect this winter, the why, and how it could affect your daily life.

The FOX 17 Winter Weather Special will examine how La Nina will impact you this winter, what factors play into our forecast, how schools decide to issue snow days, how lake effect snow works and so much more.

Watch FOX 17’s Winter Weather Special tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on air, on our website or apps.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube