Versluis Park in our Northview neighborhood offers a free beach and summer family fun

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Versluis Park in our Northview neighborhood is a free, family-friendly destination featuring a 50-acre man-made lake with a beach, playground, fishing deck, walking path, picnic area and modern restrooms.

The park, located in Plainfield Township off of Northland Drive, offers free parking and is barrier-free, with an accessible ramp leading into the water. The swimming area is shallow, making it safe for younger children to splash around.

No lifeguard is on duty though, so swim at your own risk!

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The picnic area includes grills and a covered pavilion situated near the playground and restrooms.

The pavilion area can be rented for a fee. Click here for reservation information.

On a hot summer day, the beach drew crowds of families looking to cool off and spend time together. Friends Isabella and Ana, visiting from Walker, were among those enjoying the water.

"I like tanning," Isabella said.

Friends Brielle and Maria were also among those taking advantage of the park.

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"Hanging out with my friends and being able to swim," Brielle said, describing her favorite part of the park and beach.

Isabella also noted she appreciates how clear the water is at Versluis Park.

Not everyone was at the park strictly for recreation. Kenneth Sellers was there with a group of around 10 men from Mel Trotter Ministries.

"We are Deep Dive Discipleship from Mel Trotter Ministries, and we came here to baptize a gentleman," Sellers said.

Justice Harper was the one being baptized that day.

"I'm very happy to get baptized with good people and my good friends around me," Harper said.

From the traditional recreation and relaxation, to a higher purpose, Versluis Park has everything for a fun summer day!

FAST FACTS:

Address: 3650 Versluis Park NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer season. Fridays the park is closed until 10 a.m. for maintenance.

Parking: large free paved parking lot

Accessibility: the park has barrier-free access to the walking path, fishing deck, and ramp into the water.

Just a note: alcohol, fireworks, pets and loud music are not allowed at Versluis Park.

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