Use caution at Lake Michigan beaches

WEST MICHIGAN — A brisk southwesterly breeze will create potentially hazardous swimming conditions at some Lake Michigan beaches today.

A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for Lake Michigan beaches in Oceana and Mason counties today. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for the nearshore waters of Lake Michigan from Oceana County to the north.

While the winds and waves won't be as strong to the south of Oceana County, yellow flags may fly at some of the other beaches from Muskegon to the south. Those beaches that are south of the southern-facing piers and breakwaters will have the potential for strong currents.

As always, make sure to check the color of the flag flying at any Lake Michigan beach, before venturing into the water.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

