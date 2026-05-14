Tunnel Park in Holland offers a unique path to Lake Michigan

Tunnel Park in Holland offers something no other beach along the lakeshore can — a tunnel that goes underneath a dune and leads directly to the shores of Lake Michigan.

WXMI

The park was created in 1929 and is the oldest park run by Ottawa County. I asked the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Department if there was anything special about Tunnel Park outside of its amenities, and they told me that Tunnel Park has an interesting origin story!

Information given to me by Ottawa County Parks and Recreation said that George Getz, the owner of Lakewood Farm and land adjacent to the public-access beach at the end of Lakewood Boulevard, became annoyed year after year with beachgoers parking on his land, throwing parties at night, and trespassing.

In 1928, he proposed giving Ottawa County a 200 foot stretch of land south of Lakewood Boulevard in exchange for a 66 foot section of the highway adjacent to his farm, to stop the trespassing issues and give him privacy.

The county accepted, and that 200 foot stretch of land became what is now known as Tunnel Park. To make it an even sweeter deal, Getz agreed to pay for the park shelters, bathrooms, and highway access to the park. Another 850 feet of beach space was acquired after Getz's death in 1938.

Today, Tunnel Park is a 22 acre park with many outstanding features. The playground, picnic tables, grills, and easy beach access make Tunnel Park a popular family destination.

Visitors should pack sunscreen and an umbrella, as the playground and beach are in full sun, though shady spots can be found elsewhere in the park.

For those wanting a cardio workout and views of the lake from above, stairs up the dune are usually available — but they are currently under construction.

If you prefer to skip the dune climb and come right to the beach, you can go straight through the tunnel, down a few stairs, and you are right on the shores of Lake Michigan! Although that walk down from the stairs into the sand is steeper than it appears.

The park draws both local residents and out-of-town visitors. Tim Walker and Ruth Walker, visiting from Berea, Kentucky, made a point to stop by during their trip to the area.

"We took a tour yesterday and the bus came by here but the bus couldn't come up in here. They told us about it and we thought we'd come see," Tim Walker said.

"Basically, we're here for the Tulip Festival and wanted to see as much as we can while we're here," Ruth Walker said.

Whether you're a local neighbor or from out of town visiting West Michigan, Tunnel Park has something for everyone!

Fast Facts:

Address: 66 Lakeshore Drive N., Holland, MI 49424

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from April 1 until first snowfall

Parking: Parking permits are required from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Daily parking permits are $8, or annually for $25. Discounted parking rates are available for residents of Ottawa County when purchased online, or in person at the Nature Center at Hemlock Crossing or Parks Office at the Fillmore Complex. Port Sheldon Township residents can also get discounted parking permits when purchasing online.

More purchase information is available on the Ottawa County Parks website.

Accessibility: Barrier-free picnic shelters and tables, restrooms, playgrounds, and trail through tunnel to beach overlook.

Just a note: dogs are not allowed from May 1 to September 30. However, service dogs assisting those with disabilities are allowed throughout the park at all times.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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