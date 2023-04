GRAND RAPIDS — Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of West Michigan until 4 o'clock today. Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Ottawa and Van Buren counties are all this tornado watch.

FOX 17

Make sure to have your action plan in place and know where the safest location is to take shelter. Be ready to take action if needed.

fox 17

Make sure to download the Fox 17 weather app to stay connected with us and get updated alerts instantly.