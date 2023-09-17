Watch Now
The Autumnal Equinox arrives next weekend

Daylight continues to shorten, fall officially kicks off
WXMI FOX 17
Posted at 7:04 AM, Sep 17, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — The Autumnal Equinox kicks off the beginning of astronomical fall. This date marks the start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in Southern Hemisphere.

This year, the equinox arrives on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:50 A.M.

During the equinox the Sun crosses what we call the 'celestial equator' which is an imaginary extension of Earth equator line into space. The equinox is when the Sun's center passes through the line.

Following the equinox, the days become shorter than the nights as the sun continues to rise later and nightfall arrives earlier. This period will end at the winter solstice, when days lengthen again. The winter solstice is on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Around this time fall foliage tends to get ready to start peaking within the next few weeks.

