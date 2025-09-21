Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunday Severe Weather Potential

There is a marginal chance (Level 1 out of 5) for a few pockets of severe weather developing later this afternoon into the evening hours. Strong winds will be the primary threat.
WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central and Southern Lower Michigan in a MARGINAL RISK AREA (Level 1 out of 5) for a few pockets of severe weather developing later this afternoon into the evening hours. Strong winds will be the primary threat, along with frequent lightning and areas of much-needed rainfall.

The best chance for any severe weather will likely remain south of the I-96 corridor.

TD1SPC DAY 1.png

If you have outdoor plans, make sure to continue to monitor conditions that could change quickly. Here is a direct link to the Fox 17 Weather Ready radar

A few showers or thundershowers may develop Monday, but much of the upcoming week looks dry.

High temperatures will be closer to "average" levels by mid-week, with highs in the low-70s and lows in the 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

