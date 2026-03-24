Strong storms, wind and hail possible in West Michigan on Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — While the next couple of days will be quiet, we are watching for the potential of strong to severe storms on Thursday.

Fox 17

We will see our next chance for rain by Wednesday afternoon, but rain is looking more likely between Thursday afternoon and Thursday night as a storm system tracks through West Michigan.

Thunderstorms will be a possibility during this time, and the Storm Prediction Center has now issued a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for strong to severe storms. Areas along and south of I-96 are currently under this risk area. There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for some areas along and south of the state border.

Fox 17

Wind and hail are the primary concerns as of now for any storms that do develop, but threats could change based on any shifts of the track this system. An isolated tornado could be possible, but this is a secondary threat at the moment.

Fox 17

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube