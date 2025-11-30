DIGGING OUT: Important safe snow shoveling reminders

WEST MICHIGAN — Stop! Read This Before You Shovel Snow: Essential Heart Safety Tips

After a heavy snowfall, clearing driveways and sidewalks seems like a simple winter chore. But what looks like routine exercise can put serious strain on your heart, especially if you already have heart disease or risk factors.

Your health and safety are far more important than a clear driveway.

Here are a few important reminders from the Ottawa County Emergency Management Team to help you stay safe before you pick up a shovel.

Why Snow Shoveling Stresses Your Heart

Snow shoveling is uniquely challenging because it combines several things that are hard on the heart, all at once:



For someone with narrowed heart arteries or other heart problems, this combination can tragically trigger a heart attack.

Who is at Higher Risk?

You should be extra careful about snow shoveling, or avoid it altogether, if you fall into any of these categories:



Unsure about your risk? Talk with your health care provider before doing heavy outdoor work like snow shoveling.

Safer Snow Shoveling Tips

If your health care provider has said it is safe for you to shovel, these steps can significantly reduce your risk:



Take It Slow: Warm up indoors with light movement before you start. Pace yourself, and take frequent breaks.

Warm up indoors with light movement before you start. Pace yourself, and take frequent breaks. Push, Don't Lift: Whenever possible, push the snow to the side rather than lifting and throwing it.

Whenever possible, push the snow to the side rather than lifting and throwing it. Use a Small Shovel: Smaller loads are easier on your heart, even if it takes longer to finish the job.

Smaller loads are easier on your heart, even if it takes longer to finish the job. Dress in Layers: Wear layers, a hat, and gloves so you stay warm but can shed layers if you start to overheat.

Wear layers, a hat, and gloves so you stay warm but can shed layers if you start to overheat. Mind Your Digestion: Avoid big meals and alcohol before shoveling, as both can place additional stress on your heart.

Listen to Your Body—and Stop Immediately!

If you feel any of the following, stop shoveling immediately and go inside. If symptoms do not improve quickly, call 9-1-1.



Chest discomfort, pain, or pressure.

Shortness of breath that is worse than usual.

Unusual fatigue or weakness.

Know the Warning Signs of a Heart Attack

Call 9-1-1 right away if you or someone nearby has any of the following signs while shoveling snow or shortly after:



Chest pain, pressure, fullness, or squeezing that lasts more than a few minutes or goes away and comes back.

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw, or stomach.

Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.

Breaking out in a cold sweat.

Nausea or vomiting.

Feeling lightheaded, weak, or suddenly very tired.

Note for Women: Women may be more likely to have shortness of breath, nausea, back pain, or jaw pain without the classic crushing chest pain. Treat any of these symptoms as an emergency. Do not drive yourself to the hospital. Call 9-1-1.

When to Ask for Help

If you have heart disease or several risk factors, please talk with your doctor about whether you should shovel snow at all. In many cases, it is simply safer to:



Ask a family member, neighbor, or friend to help.

Hire a plow service or snow removal company.

Use a snow blower (if your doctor says it's safe) and still take frequent breaks.

Stay warm and safe this winter!

