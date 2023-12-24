Snow chances return to wrap up the year in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — All signs are pointing towards a 'green' Christmas this year, with rain and warm temperatures in the forecast. For your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day outlook, click here. For those of us wishing for snow, your time is coming! The chance of snow and cooler air will return before the start of the new year.

When will cooler air return?

The latest forecast models show 'normal' temperatures returning by the end of next week. Our average high temperature for this time of year is between 32 to 34 degrees.

WXMI

Our forecast shows a drop in temperatures this upcoming Wednesday, where daytime high temperatures will fall to the lower 40s. High temperatures will be back in the 30s by the end of the week.

The extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center suggests that West Michigan will be back in the 'normal' zone for the start of the new year. Cooler-than-average temperatures will be likely in the southeast United States, with warmer-than-average temperatures in the northwest United States.

WXMI

When will snow make a comeback?

The FOX 17 Weather Team has been tracking a change in our weather pattern by the end of the week. While forecast models have been fluctuating in the timing and amount of snow, all models can agree on the return of cooler air.

WXMI

A wintry mix of rain and snow is set to develop on Thursday, eventually transitioning over to light lake effect snow on Friday and Saturday. Extended models show the chance of more snow on Sunday and Monday, as well.

WXMI

Where will the snow accumulate?

We are still several days away, so the forecast is subject to change. The amount of snow West Michigan receives will be directly related to how cold temperatures tumble. As of now, the highest snow totals look to be along and west of U.S. 131. This is due to a steady northwest winds, setting off the lake effect snow machine.

WXMI

Stay tuned with FOX 17 News for your most updated forecast. You can always download the FOX 17 Weather App.