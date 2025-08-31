Sharply cooler air on the horizon!

WEST MICHIGAN — Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures for the next couple of days, as a huge change is brewing later this week!

FOX 17

After a hot and mostly dry Summer season, temperatures are going to crash behind a strong cold front that will march through the region mid-week.

In addition to the sharply colder temperatures, widespread rain showers are likely for Thursday and Friday. Rain showers are likely to arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon.

For the first week of September, "average" highs are in the mid-upper 70s, At this point, the air mass is going to feel more like early to mid-October, with highs struggling to reach the low-60s by the end of the week.

As this point, it appears milder air will arrive again by the end of the weekend, with highs by next Sunday again approaching 70-degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

