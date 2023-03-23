Severe Weather Awareness Week: Thunderstorm Watch vs. Warning

GRAND RAPIDS — Spring officially arrived Monday which brings the signs of warmer weather and the beginning of severe weather season. This week is severe weather awareness week in Michigan as we prepare and switch gears from snow to thunderstorms.

Severe weather season can mean many things like flooding, tornadoes and thunderstorms, but we need to know when to take action to prepare for severe weather specifically severe thunderstorms. During the season we will see watches and warnings. A watch meaning severe weather is possible. This is when you should have a plan and stay prepared. A warning meaning it is occurring, this is when you need to take shelter as we are seeing at least winds 58 mph or greater with hail great than an inch possible.

fox 17

Think of it like a cupcake where a watch you have all the ingredients ready and a warning you have mixed them together and have a cupcake. We have 5 levels of severe weather starting with the lowest or weakest at marginal and working through slight, enhanced, moderate and high being the strongest. We typically see marginal and slight risk with enhanced every now and again but need to stay prepared and have a plan for all strengths of severe weather.