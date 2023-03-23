Severe Weather Awareness Week: Skywarn Spotters

GRAND RAPIDS — Severe weather awareness week continues as we prepare and plan ahead for the stronger storms of the season. Everyone can help the National Weather Service monitor and report these storms by becoming a trained SKYWARN spotter.

SKYWARN spotters are so important to our severe weather season. SKYWARN is a volunteer program where trained storm spotters relay real-time weather information to the national weather service. Anyone can be a SKYWARN spotters, but typically fire departments, law enforcement and radio operators are spotters. Meteorologists need spotters to give the ground truth to what the storm is actually doing which makes the storm warnings more accurate and timely.

fox 17

If you can’t make it any SKYWAR training there is still a way to help out at home. All you have to do is download the free app mPING as this app allows you to report any current severe weather you see at your current location to the National Weather Service. So many ways to help us all safely make it through severe weather.