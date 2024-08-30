Line of strong storms rolling across Michigan

5:33 p.m. Update:

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning impacting parts of Cass and St. Joseph counties, including area just west of Constantine. This warning will last until 5:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Cass County, MI, St. Joseph County, MI until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/sMBqVQ5z5J — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) August 30, 2024

5:30 p.m. Update:

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties has expired. A special weather statement is in effect for areas from Battle Creek and to the east until 5:45 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Battle Creek MI, Marshall MI and Eaton Rapids MI until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/T4bSXkbkbu — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 30, 2024

Original article:

The National Weather Service set a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties, including Galesburg, Climax, and Battle Creek. The warning is set to expire at 5:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Battle Creek MI, Brownlee Park MI and Galesburg MI until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Su8KSDgebj — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 30, 2024

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for August 30, 2024

