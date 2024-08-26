School closures, early dismissals scheduled for Tuesday due to extreme heat

(WXMI) — Several West Michigan school districts announced closings and early releases for Tuesday due to extreme heat.

Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) says all school buildings will be closed Aug. 27. Office buildings will still be open.

Calvin Christian middle and high schools will have a half day with dismissal scheduled for 11:30 a.m., according to Grandville Christian Schools. Students at the elementary school will be dismissed at their normal time 3:30 p.m.

Martin Public Schools says class will be dismissed at 1 p.m., adding Clipper Care will still be open to families in the afternoon.

