SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Oval Beach in Saugatuck sits at the base of the dunes at Mt. Baldhead Park, where a hike through the forest opens up to one of the most celebrated shorelines in the United States.

Condé Nast Traveler Magazine ranked Oval Beach one of the top shorelines in America in its 2013 article "Perfect Lake Vacations Across America." National Geographic and MTV have also given Oval Beach top honors in past rankings.

WATCH: Oval Beach attracts visitors from across the globe

Saugatuck's Oval Beach draws visitors from across the country to Lake Michigan

Visitors say the bright blue water, soft sand, and access to hiking trails are among the biggest draws.

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Matthew Hils and his son Ezra, visiting from Cincinnati, Ohio, said they were enjoying their day at the beach.

"My favorite thing about being here today is just seeing the view," Ezra Hils said.

Matthew said the beach's reputation brought them there.

"We wanted to get at least one beach day on the calendar. This one is always written up so enthusiastically by people who live around here or have visited. It's living up to the hype! It's beautiful. The weather couldn't be better," Matthew said.

He added that the overall experience matched expectations.

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"The sand feels great in your feet; awesome views. You could see paddle boats and the schooners and stuff going by. It was nice and relaxing. This is a good time of year," Matthew said.

Candice Shofler made the trip from Ann Arbor for a family girls trip and said Lake Michigan's freshwater is part of the appeal.

"We've been coming here for a lot of years, Northern Michigan in general, and we just love the Lake Michigan and the sand on this beach in particular," Shofler said.

Shofler said she loves Oval Beach for its unsalted water and good swimming conditions — though the water runs cold.

I asked Ezra if he had gotten in the water, and he said he did!

"It is very cold," Ezra said.

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The beach tends to be quieter on weekdays, but Shofler said the atmosphere can shift during the weekends.

"It can be quiet on days like this, or it can be kind of like party vibes on the weekends. It's a lot of fun. Families, all, all types of people come, so it's really nice people watching too," Shofler said.

Dogs are not allowed at Oval Beach, and there is a strict no-alcohol policy.

Bring your own sunscreen, seat and shade—there are no umbrella or chair rentals at Oval Beach.

Parking costs $15 per vehicle, but visitors can avoid that fee by calling the Interurban Bus. It picks up passengers anywhere in Saugatuck or Douglas and drops them at the beach for $1 per person. The phone number for the Interurban Bus is 269-857-1418.

FAST FACTS:

Address: 690 Perryman Street, Saugatuck, MI 49453

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend

Parking: $15 per vehicle. Day passes and season passes ($75) available to purchase in person at the beach. Discounted parking passes are availble for Saugatuck residents at City Hall. Parking is free from Labor Day to Memorial Day weekend.

Accessibility: flat, accessible parking lot

Restrooms are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with portable toilets available after 7 p.m.

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