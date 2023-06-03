Saturday sets up for the best chance of rain over the next 7 days

GRAND RAPIDS — Another warm start to the day and to the weekend overall with plenty of sunshine. We have been very dry lately with little or no rain for weeks. Well shower and storms chances are not extremely high today is the best chance to see them around West Michigan over the next 7 days.

We will see the daytime heating build plus a weaker cold front coming out of the northeast merging with our lake breeze creating these isolated to scattered showers and storms. Some storms can have heavy downpours, gusty winds and even some small hail. Nothing is expected to reach severe storm criteria. Most showers and storms expected to focus along the lake shore and near the I-94 area but no one across West Michigan is ruled out from the chance to see some activity.

If you have outdoor plans this afternoon make sure to have an indoor backup plan set in place if needed.

After your typically dinner hour skies should dry out and we will work back to a beautiful evening with mainly clear skies and mild temperatures. Sunday we stray dry with a bit cooler temperatures before another round of even more minor rain chances on Monday. Next week we hold on to the sunshine and push temperatures back down into the 70s.