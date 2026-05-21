Rosy Mound Natural Area in Grand Haven offers hiking, dunes and Lake Michigan beach access

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Rosy Mound Natural Area in Grand Haven is much more than meets the eye.

The park features a hiking trail through the forest and a Lake Michigan beach — and it is part of the largest group of freshwater dunes in the world. These dunes are located along the shore of Lake Michigan, stretching from the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore to the north, to the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in the south.

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The park itself is large—nearly 300 acres! There are multiple trails within the park, and signs posted at the entrance to help guide visitors to the right spot for their preferred activity.

Getting to the beach requires some effort. From the parking lot area — which includes picnic tables in the shade, modern restrooms and trail markers — the trail leads into the woods. It is a three-quarter-mile walk each way to the beach on a crushed gravel path through the forest.

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Multiple sets of stairs climb higher into the back dune forest, with a 167-foot elevation gain along the way.

Lisa Fahnke and Becky Spring, visiting from Ohio on a girls' trip, said a little rain did not put a damper on their visit.

"This is just phenomenal. The nature is unreal, just beautiful," Fahnke said.

Benches and overlooks are strategically placed along the path to the beach, offering spots to look for wildlife and flowers or simply sit and take in the sounds of the forest.

"We've seen a baby deer and we've seen chipmunks, and we've seen some flowers, white trillium," Spring said.

White trillium is Michigan's most recognizable spring flower and it has protected status. It is illegal to pick these flowers, or dig them up, from public land.

There is also an overlook with views of the foredune and Lake Michigan. It looks even better during summer, with the sunlight sparkling off the water!

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Stairs from the overlook lead down to the beach, which features a shade canopy with benches, and rustic toilets. No lifeguard is on duty, so swim at your own risk!

Rosy Mound is not dog-friendly, so visitors will need to find another spot to hike with four-legged friends.

"We're just out having a good time getting away from the old man, you know, doing the freedom thing for 3 days," Spring said.

Fahnke and Spring summed up the experience simply.

"This is God's perfect picture," they said.

FAST FACTS:

Address: 13925 Lakeshore Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 1 through October 15

Parking: Permits required from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. Click here to find out more on how to purchase parking permits.

Accessibility: barrier-free facilities including restrooms near the parking lot, picnic tables and grills. While some trails are wheelchair accessible, the uneven terrain and crushed gravel surface could be difficult to navigate. All stairs are ADA accessible.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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