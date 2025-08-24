Red Flags at Lake Michigan beaches

LAKE MICHIGAN — Whether you are planning on swimming or boating, conditions will be hazardous along the Lake Michigan shoreline for the next couple of days.

FOX 17

A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT is in effect for the beaches, as dangerous conditions are likely for swimmers. If you are heading to the lakeshore, you are advised to stay out of the water and off the piers and breakwaters. With the strong winds, piers may be swamped by large waves; sweeping people into the water.

Conditions will also be challenging for boaters, with waves likely building to 3 to 5 feet. As a result, a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is also in effect for the nearshore waters of Lake Michigan through at least Monday evening.

