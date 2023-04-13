Preparing your garden and flowers for the season

ALLENDALE — This week certainly feels like spring or even summer and it has a lot of us thinking about our gardening plans for the season. As we see the return of green outside it’s a good time to get a reminder on what you need to get your flower beds and gardens prepped. In order to have a great season for your gardens and flowers its all about what you do now.

"Get those weeds out of there, because as soon as that that we set seed, you're gonna have a mess for the whole season," said Jared Stevens, Countryside Greenhouse owner.

An avoidable mess if you prep now. Countryside Greenhouse owner, Jared Stevens says getting your soil ready is number 1.

"You're gonna want to get in there, you're gonna want to mix it up good. You're gonna want to get some compost, or you know, some fresh potting soil and mix it in there and good. Make sure the grounds not too wet," said Stevens.

Walking in Countryside Greenhouse can be intimidating but their staff is there to help pick out the perfect plant for your home. You have to think of location based on sunlight, water availability and soil type.

"Different plants like different things and, you know, you're gonna get a lot of your begonias, you can plant the shaded areas. Although there's quite a few new begonias out there that can tolerate a lot of sun," said Stevens.

Unless you want to haul plants in and out of the garage starting to plant after Mother's day is a good rule of thumb. But some hearty plants can handle a little spring chill.

"A lot of the early season crops, your pansies, your dianthus, your dusty millers you can start planting those right now it is fine to put those out. They can handle a frost," said Stevens.

And if you plan on planting a garden straight from seeds, watering will become your new favorite activity.

"You're going to want to keep that really moist in a high light area and, you know, keep it really moist. It needs to say wet and it'll grow for you," said Stevens.

To keep your plants looking fresh throughout the entire season its important to fertilize usually every 30 to 40 days. Plus make sure you keep any pests or animals away with repellents.

"A lot of people use marigolds, too. That's kind of a deer repellent plant, though, kind of planted on the borders of their vegetable gardens," said Stevens.

Countryside Greenhouse opens April 17th and new this year they will now be open on Sundays the entire month of May!