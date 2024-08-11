METEOR SHOWER: Perseid peaking this week

WEST MICHIGAN — The annual Perseid Meteor Shower is underway, and reaching its peak Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. While sky conditions are favorable, a few variables may limit perfect sight of meteors.

The Perseid Meteor Shower occurs every summer when the orbit of the comet Swift-Tuttle intersects Earth’s atmosphere.

Astronomers expect around 50 meteors per hour, and with perfect circumstances, up to 100 meteors per hour shooting across the night sky!

The best viewing experience will be furthest from cities and dense light pollution. Also, be sure to look to the northeast for the busiest shower view.

Unfortunately, we just had a Sturgeon Moon on Saturday. As its still 80-84% full, the moonlight will limit visibility, especially early in in the night. The later you view past midnight, the less impact moonlight will have on the view.

Temperatures will be above average for mid August, so no blanket needed for the viewing experience in 2025.

Debris from the tail end of this comet hits our atmosphere at around 132,000 miles per hour and burns up before it makes contact with the surface of the Earth. This creates the meteor shower, or the appearance of “shooting stars.”

