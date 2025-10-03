Nearing record warmth the first weekend of October

WEST MICHIGAN — The month of October. Where, normally, fall colors begin to pop, crisp air provides a chill, and the smell of pumpkin spice is in the air. This year is far from normal.

While pumpkin spice is still available at your nearest coffee shop, leaves have yet to change and we've only had one night see temperatures fall below 40 degrees since the start of September.

This weekend sees the culmination of the warmth and dry air take full effect. Highs Friday, October 3rd thru Sunday, October 5th will be near, or possibly reach, records.

The average high for the first weekend of October is 67 degrees. We will see some almost 20 degrees above normal!

Saturday, October 4th will be the warmest of the weekend, and our best chance to tie any West Michigan records. Here's the city breakdown for Saturday's forecast compared to records.

The heat will be paired with sunshine, making for great outdoor Summer-like weather. Even the beaches along Lake Michigan should get considered as a destination!

We are in need of rain, and that looks likely on Tuesday. The rain will FINALLY bring some Fall weather, with temperatures in the 60s behind the system. Next Wednesday is forecast to be our first afternoon below average since September 9th.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

