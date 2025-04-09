Mid-week weather system: Rain mixed with slushy snow

The last several days have felt more like winter than April in West Michigan! Temperatures have been in the 30s and 40s since Sunday, and snow flurries were observed at the airport in Grand Rapids both Monday and Tuesday! More slushy snow is possible with the next low pressure system moving in tomorrow, but it will be mixed with rain. At this point accumulations and impacts look fairly minor, but this will be the most active system passing through West Michigan for the next several days.

The low we're watching is located in the western Plains.

wxmi

It's going to move straight east into the Ohio Valley, passing to our south. This path will allow for colder air to wrap in to the low pressure, resulting in a better chance for areas of slushy snow to mix in with rain. Rain will be the main precipitation type with this low, though.

TIMING:

The low will move closer through early Wednesday, with cloud cover the only impact through early afternoon in West Michigan. After noon, showers will spread in from the south and west toward the I-94 corridor.

wxmi

Rain will slowly move north, into the I-96 corridor by the evening commute. With highs in the 40s this initial wave of precipitation should be all rain. A few pockets of heavier downpours are possible so give yourself extra time home!

wxmi

Going into the later evening as temperatures cool and cold air is pulled in to the low pressure system, some slushy snow could mix in with the rain, especially from I-96 north. Accumulations will be very low overall, but a coating of snow is possible on some grassy and elevated surfaces. Rain falling on top of any snow will melt it very quickly.

wxmi

Scattered rain and snow showers continue overnight as the low scoots across southern Michigan. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees above freezing, but if they fall a degree or two, more pockets of wet snow will be able to mix in.

By 7 am Thursday, the low will be to our east and with lingering light rain showers ending between 10 a.m. and noon.

wxmi

Rain totals will be around a third to half inch with some spots getting more than that! April so far has brought West Michigan much-needed rain for the ongoing drought, but the drought is not over and additional rain is needed.

wxmi

Once this system exits, temperatures will slowly come out of the deep freeze. It will take until Friday to reach the 50s, but Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The medium-term forecast features high confidence of above average temperatures the western U.S., but an equal chance of above or below average temperatures for the Midwest. The Great Lakes and Northeast medium term forecast features at or below average temperatures.

wxmi

This image represents the overall trends. It is likely there will be a few warmer days interspersed with cooler days, which is very typical of a transition month like April. By the time we get to April 14-18, average highs this time of year are in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube