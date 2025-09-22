Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

MAKE IT RAIN: Rain reports, with more to come

Another half to inch of rain is possible through Thursday
rainfall stats
wxmi
rainfall stats
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — In the last several months, West Michigan has dodged significant rain, leading to low water levels, dead grass, and stressed vegetation leading into fall.

SEVERE DROUGHT RETURNS

The latest drought update has Ottawa and Kent counties in Severe drought, the worst impact from drought since 2012.

rainfall stats

But, we received a major relief this weekend, with many areas seeing waves of showers ans storms for 36 hours. Rain totals exceeded 2 inches in Ottawa county, the driest county in the state in 2025!

RAIN TOTALS SEPT. 20 & 21

Even better news, the rest of this week, the first week of Astronomical Fall, brings us even more rainfall with disturbances Monday & Tuesday, and an organized system Wednesday and Thursday.

Some, especially south and east of Grand Rapids, may exceed an inch in new rainfall this week.

STATE EURO RAINFALL.png

Whether you see sprinkles or a downpour the next few days, drought busting rain is finally back in West Michigan!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your reporter