MAKE IT RAIN: Rain reports, with more to come

WEST MICHIGAN — In the last several months, West Michigan has dodged significant rain, leading to low water levels, dead grass, and stressed vegetation leading into fall.

The latest drought update has Ottawa and Kent counties in Severe drought, the worst impact from drought since 2012.

But, we received a major relief this weekend, with many areas seeing waves of showers ans storms for 36 hours. Rain totals exceeded 2 inches in Ottawa county, the driest county in the state in 2025!

Even better news, the rest of this week, the first week of Astronomical Fall, brings us even more rainfall with disturbances Monday & Tuesday, and an organized system Wednesday and Thursday.

Some, especially south and east of Grand Rapids, may exceed an inch in new rainfall this week.

Whether you see sprinkles or a downpour the next few days, drought busting rain is finally back in West Michigan!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

