Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning safety explained

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lightning 101: there are all different kinds of lightning. Intracloud and cloud-to-ground lightning are the most common with several other types still possible during storms.

We all know the saying “when thunder roars, get indoors,” right? An easy way to know when to go inside is once you see lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before you reach the number 30, it's time to go inside. Pretty simple and easy to remember.

The look and sounds of lightning and thunder can be scary for some people or even your pets. In any severe weather situation, you want to be prepared for your pets as well to comfort them and have all their needed supplies ready to go. You can get this entire checklist to keep your pet ready at michigan.gov/miready under the plan ahead tab.

Always make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts through the FOX 17 Weather app.