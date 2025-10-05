Lake Michigan Dangers

WEST MICHIGAN — As the late Summer-feeling weather continues to surge into West Michigan, Lake Michigan beaches are becoming busy places this weekend.

Be extra careful if you are heading to the lakeshore today, as strong winds will create dangerous swim conditions at most Lake Michigan beaches and hazardous conditions for boaters.

A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT is in effect today for the beaches from Ottawa and Muskegon Counties to the north, as there is a strong likelihood for rip currents and structural currents to develop, especially at beaches that are south of the southern-facing piers and breakwaters. In these conditions, even strong swimmers could be pulled into deeper water. Piers may be heavily swamped with high waves.

In addition, a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect for the nearshore waters, from Allegan county to the north. Waves will likely build to 5-8 feet.

