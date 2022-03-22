Know the difference between a storm watch and warning

GRAND RAPIDS — As we continue along Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week, we will understand different levels of severe storms, plus the difference between a storm warning and watch.

It’s what we call the cupcake method: when you have all your cupcake ingredients ready to go before mixing them together, this is when we have a storm watch. Now, when you mix them all together and get your tasty cupcake, this is when we have a storm warning and you need to start your action plan by getting to your safe space.

There are different levels of storms starting with the lowest at marginal working our way up to high. In West Michigan, we typically see storms from marginal to enhanced giving us strong straight-line winds and hail to a few tornadoes possible. A high risk of severe weather isn't ruled out in West Michigan so we always have to stay weather alert by downloading the FOX 17 Weather app.