Kent County officials prepare for possible ice jam

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency officials in Kent County say an ice jam may form on the Grand River this weekend.

“We’ve got reason to believe that there’s still quite a bit of water in the system upstream that’s coming downstream from Ionia County,” said Matt Groesser, Kent County Emergency Management coordinator.

According to Groesser, conditions indicate any ice jams would happen anywhere east of Comstock Park to the county border.

The Grand River is expected to crest around 1 a.m. on Saturday and recede to normal levels by Tuesday afternoon.

“Every year there’s at least some type of impact to most of the areas that we’re keeping an eye on right now,” said Groesser. “Most of the people that live in these areas have a plan for when they need to evacuate.”

Groesser adds current water temperatures pose a danger to residents and first responders. He encouraged people to refresh their emergency plans before it's too late.

“We want to make sure, especially with the evacuation concern, if we do have an ice jam that forms and we have to get people out of the area quickly, we want to make sure people have a plan that’s in place, ready to go,” said Groesser.

