Huff Park in Grand Rapids is a hidden gem for families, nature lovers and dog walkers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Huff Park, located on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, is a hidden gem for families, nature lovers, and dog walkers alike.

A playground, plenty of free parking, and baseball fields make it a family-friendly destination. The park draws neighbors looking for a quiet, secluded escape with plenty of wildlife.

COME CHECK OUT HUFF PARK WITH ME

A Tour of Huff Park

"We're hanging out with my family and my brothers and my mom, and it's always great to get out and enjoy the weather," said Grand Rapids neighbor Noah O'Berski.

The park was packed on a beautiful sunny April afternoon with families, neighbors, and their dogs simply outside enjoying the day.

"There's plenty of space if you wanna sit and read a book or just kind of bird watch or enjoy nature. It's just really accessible and I really like that about the park," Kenny Porter told me.

For those looking to stretch their legs — or their four-legged friend's legs — a flat paved trail through the woods connects with an elevated boardwalk that winds through the marshland. The 3,500-foot-long boardwalk is made from over 60,000 pieces of recycled plastic.

"They do a really good job taking care of it. All the paths are always really clean, and yeah, it's nice year round. We come down here even in the winter," said Grand Rapids neighbor Jessica Danley.

The trail loop is around 1.25 miles long. With a playground for kids, walking trails, and abundant wildlife, Huff Park offers something for everyone looking to recharge from daily life.

Fast Facts:

Address: 1500 Aberdeen Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Hours: Dawn to Dusk

Parking: Free parking lot, including accessible spaces. A separate, larger parking lot off of Ball Avenue provides spaces for the baseball and softball fields in the park.

Accessibility: Paved trail and flat boardwalk, with some uneven areas possible

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube