How much more snow West Michigan can expect this winter

Even though West Michigan saw a taste of spring weather last week, there is still quite a bit of winter left to go.

It has been an active winter in the area with Muskegon seeing nearly 100 inches of snow already and Grand Rapids closing in on its seasonal average with over 71 inches of snow so far this season.

On average, between Feb. 23 and March 30, both cities see around 10 inches of snow. Muskegon sees 9.8 inches and Grand Rapids 10.9 inches.

While this is the historical average, some years do not see that much snow. In fact last year, Grand Rapids only saw 1.6 inches of snow during that time.

With an active storm track for the rest of February and into early March, it does look like many areas will see at least a little more snow in the coming weeks.

Spring officially begins on March 20 at 10:46 a.m.

