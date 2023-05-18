How erosion impacts Lake Michigan shoreline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Currents and waves not only cause concerns for drownings but erosion along the lakeshore as well.

This natural process happens when strong waves crash against the shoreline moving ground and beach material away from the beach to greater water depths.

It's been an ongoing issue impacting homes right on the water many even in danger of being washed away.

Water levels can have an impact on the severity of the erosion, but those levels fluctuate along the more than 3,000 miles of Lake Michigan coastline.

A record low was set in 2013 at just over 576 feet and a record high was set in 2020 at just over 581 feet with levels currently near average this year.

Fox 17

High water levels put homes along the shore at greater risk causing erosion, flooding and property damage. Low water levels could have an impact on commercial shipping, water recreation and hydropower.

We can help to mitigate some erosion by maintaining shoreline vegetation and building rock retaining walls to absorb the wave energy.