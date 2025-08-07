Holland reaches 'Severe Drought' status in latest update

OTTAWA COUNTY — Aquifers, wells, reservoirs, and even our lakes continue to dry up, with more intense consequences as we enter mid August with little rain in the forecast.

Every Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor updates with data collected the Tuesday before from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. This week's update is discouraging for West Michigan, as Holland reaches a new level of drought into August.

Abnormally Dry conditions (D0) have expanded northward for Oceana, Mason, and Lake counties. There is also minor expansion in Cass and St. Joseph counties along the state line.

For the Moderate Drought (D1), this now covers all of Ottawa county, half of Muskegon county, and southern Newaygo county. Grand Haven, Muskegon, Twin Lake, Bridgeton, Grant, and Peirson are seeing elevated drought impacts until relief arrives.

The most alarming takeaway in the August 7 update, is a new section of Severe Drought (D2) taking root in the heart of Holland and the communities of Southwest Ottawa and Northwest Allegan counties.

Severe Drought includes Holland Township, northern Laketown Township, western Zeeland, and southern Port Sheldon Township. These communities have seen no rain through the first 7 days of August.

Here's the latest deficits for those communities, as well as the contrasting surplus of rain for Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. Rain chances, after a light shower Friday morning, remain inconsistent and scattered into early next week, with no widespread rain looking to dig us out of the drought.

