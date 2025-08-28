Holiday Weather: Get to the lakeshore and have a bonfire!

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan started meteorological Summer cooler, and is ending summer a little cooler as well! Here's a breakdown of what matter's most in your Labor Weekend Forecast.

RAIN CHANCES LOW

After Thursday's cold front helped produce light showers north of I-94, we are entering a BEAUTIFUL stretch of weather to end August and start September. No rain in the forecast until September 3rd. Every day until then will be mostly sunny or full sunshine.

SEASONABLE TEMPS WITH EXCEPTIONS AT THE LAKESHORE

Average highs sit around 80 degree August 31. Thankfully, after the much cooler than average pattern, a warming trend begins Saturday and peaks Monday and Tuesday, with highs back in the lower 80s.

Temperatures will be cooler along the lakeshore with a light westerly wind. By Monday, temperatures catch up to the inland highs, in the upper 70s!

SAFE BUT COOL SWIMMING CONDITIONS

Water temperatures have also been cooler, seeing some buoys registering in the 40s this week. Thankfully, most are back into the upper 50s and lower 60s, making for tolerable temperatures as green flags are expected all weekend!

GET OUTSIDE AND ENJOY THE WEATHER

Low humidity and little to no wind will keep things perfect all weekend long for outdoor hikes during the day and evening s'mores over a bonfire!

Even with a severely dry summer for areas like Grand Rapids and Holland, appreciate the pleasant stretch of sunshine! Our last average 80-degree day is September 27th, and the weather becomes much more volatile in the weeks to come.

