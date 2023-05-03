Here are all the records broken by massive May UP snowstorm

The massive snowstorm that hit Michigan's Upper Peninsula shattered records for both the region and for some of the country.

The snowstorm, which kicked off on May 1 and lasted through May 2, dropped more than two feet of snow in some areas of the U.P.

According to the National Weather Service's Marquette office, it set four records:



Greatest calendar snowfall in May – 19.8 inches on May 1

Greatest 2-day snowfall in May – 26.2 inches

Snowiest May on record – 26.2 inches

Greatest May snow depth – 20 inches at 8 a.m. on May 2

Also, the office said that the current snowfall for the season is now 265.1 inches at the office. That's more than 22 feet of snow.

Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist in Alaska, also said that the snowfall in Herman, Mich. reported 27" of snow on May 2 alone.

That's the greatest one-day May snowfall record east of the Rocky Mountains.