Hazardous Lake Michigan Conditions

Shifting winds will create hazardous conditions at Lake Michigan for swimmers and boaters starting late this afternoon through tonight
WEST MICHIGAN — Showers and thunderstorms have cleared out of West Michigan, leaving the waters of Lake Michigan very churned up. As a result, a BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY will go into effect from 5PM Tuesday through 2AM Wednesday.

Shifting winds will create at least 2-4 foot waves, and the potential for strong structural and rip currents to develop.

With a northerly wind direction, areas north of the northern-facing piers and breakwaters will have the most significant currents.

The hazardous conditions stretch from the nearshore waters in Ottawa County, down around the foot of Lake Michigan into Chicago and back north to Milwaukee.

