Friday's tornado count now up to 4

The National Weather Service has now confirmed four tornadoes touched down during Friday's severe weather.

The tornadoes were all part of the same supercell thunderstorm that moved through Cass, St. Joseph, Branch and Calhoun counties Friday afternoon.

Here are the details and preliminary ratings on the Enhanced Fujita Scale:

Edwardsburg (Cass County): Not yet rated but confirmed tornado damage

Three Rivers (St. Joseph County): EF2 with peak estimated winds of 130 mph

Union City (Branch County): EF3 with peak estimated winds of 150 mph

Clarendon Township (Calhoun County): EF0 with peak estimated winds of 85 mph

According to the National Weather Service, the Union City tornado was the earliest EF3+ tornado in a calendar year ever in Michigan. This was also the first EF3 tornado in Michigan since the Gaylord tornado that happened on May 20, 2022.

National Weather Service crews are still working to finalize tornado ratings, path, and other details so stay tuned for more updates.

