Freeze warning issued for tonight into Monday A.M.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, our growing season is currently underway across a lot of the area. Therefore, frost advisories and freeze warnings are back on the table when it comes to cold temperatures.

The image attached to this story shows a widespread area across several states where a FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Sunday night going into Monday morning. Overnight/morning lows are expected to drop into the mid 20s across the region with cold, Canadian high pressure overhead.

The concern is that some of the fruit trees (like apple) may have already budded with the above normal high temperatures the past few weeks and well as all the rain that has fallen. These tender buds are susceptible to cold temperatures and frost. If the buds are destroyed by a late season frost/freeze, it will hamper the 2026 apple crop.

Also, keep in mind millions of tulips are budding in Holland for their annual Tulip Time festivities in early May. Hopefully they will be spared any damage.

We'll warm into the 60s on Tuesday, followed by 70s the remainder of the week. Our next widespread chance of rain arrives Friday. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

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