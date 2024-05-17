Watch Now
First Air Quality Advisory of 2024 issued for Saturday

Posted at 1:10 PM, May 17, 2024
WEST MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued the first Air Quality Advisory for 2024. The advisory impacts Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties for Saturday, May 18.

EGLE says forecasted weather conditions will allow ozone to form in large enough quantities to cause issues for people who are sensitive to the gas.

To prevent the build up of ozone, please refrain from refueling your vehicle, using gas-powered lawn equipment, putting lighter fluid on your charcoal grill, or setting fires during the day on Saturday.

People who are sensitive to ozone should limit rigorous outdoor activities.

