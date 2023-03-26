Watch Now
Feel like a lot of our storms have landed on the weekend? You're not wrong.

Winter snow storms have fallen majority on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 06:17:27-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Feeling like all of our weekends are being bogged down by precipitation? Well... you're actually right.

Our seasonal total for Grand Rapids has risen to 109.4 inches of snow as of March 26, 2023.

Here's a breakdown of the snow totals by day of the week.

Sunday: 7.5"
Monday: 4.0"
Tuesday: 3.6"
Wednesday: 5.0"
Thursday: 18.1"
Friday: 31.6"
Saturday: 38.7"

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays make the biggest dent in our snowfall total for the season, racking up more than 80% of the total.

This weekend specifically, Grand Rapids only received 0.2 inches of snow. Today, tonight and tomorrow, it is entirely possible to add to that Sunday and Monday total with mixed precipitation chances.

