Feel like a lot of our storms have landed on the weekend? You're not wrong.

WEST MICHIGAN — Feeling like all of our weekends are being bogged down by precipitation? Well... you're actually right.

Our seasonal total for Grand Rapids has risen to 109.4 inches of snow as of March 26, 2023.

Here's a breakdown of the snow totals by day of the week.

Sunday: 7.5"

Monday: 4.0"

Tuesday: 3.6"

Wednesday: 5.0"

Thursday: 18.1"

Friday: 31.6"

Saturday: 38.7"

WXMI FOX 17

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays make the biggest dent in our snowfall total for the season, racking up more than 80% of the total.

This weekend specifically, Grand Rapids only received 0.2 inches of snow. Today, tonight and tomorrow, it is entirely possible to add to that Sunday and Monday total with mixed precipitation chances.