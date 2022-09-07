Fall 2022: When leaves are expected to reach peak fall color

WEST MICHIGAN — Labor Day weekend has come and gone, placing an unofficial end to summer in West Michigan. Now that temperatures are beginning to drop and pops of color are settling into the trees, many people all across the state of Michigan are curious about when the expected peak for fall colors will be.

Based on the much-viewed fall foliage estimation from SmokyMountains.com and the predictions from the FOX 17 Weather Team, we're expecting fall color peak in West Michigan to range from October 3 through October 17. Based on the SmokyMountains.com annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of the region will be past peak by October 17. To view the interactive map for yourself, you can click here.

If you're hoping to travel to Northern Michigan to view the stunning fall color display, you'll want to visit between the end of September through the beginning of October. Locations in the higher elevations, including Gaylord, usually see their peak color sooner due to cooler temperatures.

Have you ever wondered why leaves change color? It all boils down to the chlorophyll in the leaves. During the spring and summer months, chlorophyll is produced in trees. Once temperatures begin dropping, the chlorophyll breaks down and other chemicals remain. This is when various other colors begin to show!

In order for the trees to produce their brightest color change, the ideal weather is sunny days and cool nights in the fall. Temperatures that drop into the 40s overnight in the fall is the most ideal for red leaf development.

For more information on your West Michigan forecast, stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.