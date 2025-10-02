Drought worsens, rain next week trending up

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan can't catch a break. Or, more literally, a rain drop.

Every Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor issued by The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is released with data collected the Tuesday prior.

The state of Michigan is seeing some of the worst week to week updates in the country, with Severe Drought (D2), taking root in a handful of West Michigan communities.

Even more concerning, the Abnormally Dry (D0) status is shrinking, being overcome with Moderate Drought (D1) level. Only communities around Hastings, Charlotte, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo are not in D1 or worse conditions.

So, when can we get relief? And will it be sustainable?

Tuesday, over the next week, is our only chance of rain. Things are trending wetter as a cold front is expected to drop across the Great Lakes.

The problem is, while this could eclipse a half inch of rain in one day, the system sweeps east and more dry air will settle in with highs in the 60s.

Fall air will remain in place, but expect the crisp air to stay dry into the second weekend of October.

