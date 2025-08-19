Drought Buster? Final rain reports from Tuesday morning

WEST MICHIGAN — "We needed the rain." A commonly heard phrase in West Michigan this summer when the few and far between systems dumped moisture in the region. Monday night into Tuesday was no exception.

Muskegon County was the hardest hit, with a handful of towns measuring over 2.5"! Ottawa county was next up, the most impacted county from drought conditions in West Michigan.

Here's a look at some of the top reports, as well as some key town's accumulations.

The best part of this event is seeing the heaviest totals along the lakeshore and west of U.S.-131. Here's the estimated rainfall map alongside the most recent drought monitor.

You couldn't ask for a much better bulls-eye for heavier rain than where it ended up!

The next U.S. Drought Monitor releases Thursday morning, with data collected at 8 A.M. Tuesday, meaning last nights rain will be accounted for. Look for some improvements in the next update.

