Consumers Energy shares tips on lowering your heating bill amid low temps

WEST MICHIGAN — Those bitter cold temperatures can easily impact your heating bill — but they don’t have to. There are a few things you can do to stay warm at home and save!

If your first reaction to the cold weather is to crank up your heat, you may want to think twice. Consumers Energy is encouraging people to dial it back to keep their heating bills down.

Brian Wheeler is a spokesperson for the energy company. He suggests changing some of the behaviors of your household.

“If you adjust your thermostat by one degree consistently, that can save you 1% to 3% on your bill,” explained Wheeler.

He also recommends tracking down any areas in your home where cold air is making its way in, and says any small adjustment could make a big difference.

“Really those drafts are your enemy. If you can keep the cold air outside by sealing windows, putting film across the pane themselves, and making sure that around your doors there aren't any cracks, that's where you can really keep your bills down,” said Wheeler.

You can also change some personal behaviors to help keep costs down, like bundling up with blankets or layers of clothing and checking your furnace.

If you’re using external heat sources, you should focus on areas in your home where you spend the most time, and always use caution. If you find yourself struggling with your bill this season, there is help available.

You can contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 for help with payment arrangements and assistance programs. You can also call 2-1-1 to be connected to nonprofits near you.

