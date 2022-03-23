Best place to be in your house during strong storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Our chance for severe weather today is a good reminder that it's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan and we continue to make sure your family is prepared.

Today we're learning about where the best place to go is in your house if a tornado or strong storms happen.

Interior rooms are places you want to be when strong storms hit and make sure to avoid windows, doors and outside walls. If you can, cover yourself with blankets or a mattress or even wear a helmet. The absolute best place in your house to be is your basement in the innermost interior safe location.

Don’t be alarmed Wednesday at 1 p.m. when the National Weather Service issues a test tornado drill. The test will go out over NOAA weather radios with limited outdoor sirens going off as those sirens are controlled by each individual community. If severe storms are firing off statewide these drills could be postponed to eliminate any confusion or concern. These statewide tornado drill make sure everything is set for the season and have everyone practice their severe weather safety plan.