Arctic blast on the horizon

WEST MICHIGAN — A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect starting Wednesday morning from Berrien County into northwest Indiana, as a round of Arctic air will bring lt. snow across West Michigan, but will ignite locally heavy lake effect snow showers across extreme southwest Michigan.

fox 17

Widespread lt.snow is likely with the arrival of the Arctic air, which could could create slippery travel starting Wednesday morning.

Here's a projection of the snow totals from Wednesday morning through early Thursday.

fox 17

A major pattern shift will have the Great Lakes region locked in the deep freeze through the weekend.

Here's a look at the projected upper-level steering winds on Wednesday

fox 17

A round of even colder air arrives for the weekend into next week.

Here's a look at the upper-level winds projected for Saturday

fox 17

Several rounds of snow are likely to develop in this very cold air flow. Areas within 10-20 miles of Lake Michigan are likely to receive at least a FOOT of snow!

Here's a look at projected snowfall accumulation through Sunday evening

fox 17

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

