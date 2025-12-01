Another round of heavy snow

WEST MICHIGAN — As we dig out from this weekend's significant snow event, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for three West Michigan counties for another round of locally heavy snow.

Muskegon, Ottawa and Oceana Counties will be impacted by a system which will begin with some lake enhancement; and make the transition to a lake effect snow band.

This next round of snow will begin Monday afternoon, with continual snow Monday night into Tuesday. As a result of the rich moisture flow from Lake Michigan, snowfall rates could be as high as 1-2" per hour Monday night.

As this graphic depicts, those areas that feature the heavy and persistent snow band could pick up at least ANOTHER FOOT of snow!

fox 17

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube