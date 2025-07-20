Another heat wave this week

We're more than halfway through July, but the summer heat and humidity is not even close to being over!

There has only been 1 90 degree day in July in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Holland so far. Several days have been just shy of 90, but we will add a few more 90 degree days to the tally this week as another heat wave will be in place.

Right now humidity is low as dry air moved in behind yesterday's cold front, and it's comfortable outside. Humidity will stay low through Tuesday as the high pressure is overhead, until it moves east Wednesday. That's when the wind direction switches from the north to south, and warm and humid air will flow into West Michigan to spike our humidity levels.

Humidity will be highest Wednesday and Thursday as dew points hover in the upper 60s and low 70s. That, coupled with the hot temperatures in place as a ridge of high pressure expands over the southern and eastern parts of the U.S., gives us the miserably hot and humid heat wave.

The red and pink colors in the graphic above represent the hottest temperatures. The pink areas are temperatures over 100. We will not be *quite* that hot, but middle to upper 90s is definitely possible for parts of West Michigan, especially on Thursday. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all likely be above 90 degrees with hotter feels like temperatures.

The peak heat and humidity will be in place Wednesday and Thursday, but the cooldown won't be all that significant even into Friday and the weekend. Check out forecast feels like temperatures:

At these high feels like temperatures, it's important to make sure you have ways to stay cool and hydrated. Drink water, stay indoors with air conditioning if possible, and if you must be outdoors for extended periods of time take frequent breaks in the shade. Avoid indoor areas without air conditioning, as those will become hotter than the outside air temperatures without proper circulation. Try to limit time outdoors between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., during the peak heating hours.

So far this year in Grand Rapids, there have been 6 days with highs of 90 degrees or hotter. The average is 10 for Grand Rapids but varies across West Michigan. Muskegon typically has the fewest, and has not yet reached 90 degrees this summer.

