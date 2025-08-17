Another 90-Degree Day Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — This Summer is going to go down in the climate books as a much warmer and drier than "average" season.

Saturday was the fourth time this month Grand Rapids has recorded an official high of 90-degrees; and the 15th time the mercury has hit or surpassed the 90-degree mark since the beginning of June.

In a typical Summer season, Grand Rapids hits the 90-degree mark 10-times.

In addition to Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland have also topped the 90-degree mark several more times this year compared to an average year.

In these same communities, there is a significant precipitation deficit as well. As you can see in the Drought Monitor graphic, many areas are experiencing either a moderate or severe drought.

By contrast, Kalamazoo has recorded fewer 90-degree days than in an average season; AND has received more rainfall.

At this point, there aren't any additional 90-degree days in the forecast through next weekend. In fact, the 8-14 Day Temperature outlook shows the overall pattern through the rest of August is trending toward cooler than average temperatures in the Great Lakes region.

