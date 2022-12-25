A cold and snowy Christmas holiday

GRAND RAPIDS — Merry Christmas! Our Christmas weekend blizzard is coming to an end. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for much of West Michigan until 7 o'clock this evening.

According to the National Weather Service, Grand Rapids received 22.7 inches of snow from last Thursday to early this morning. Our monthly total is now 37.5 inches, which ranks as the fourth snowiest December on record. The seasonal total so far is now at 65.5 inches, which puts us in 3rd place at this point as only 2000 and 1951 had more snow through December 25th. Here is a look at the latest snowfall totals from the storm as of Sunday morning with more snow on the way still today.

This Christmas will also be one of the coldest we have had in 18 years with our daytime high forecasted in the teens.

Enjoy your holiday celebrations with your family and friends while staying safe. Remember road travel can still be changeling today while you need to take your time and stay cautious. Stay safe and have a Merry Christmas!